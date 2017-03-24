-
Welcome to the Friday Funk
Every Friday night with Lisa C, the Motherfunker. Listen to some of her best shows here.
Top 5 Things to do in Santa Fe this Weekend
Bead Fest Santa Fe, Rick Trevino @ San Felipe Casino, Itchy-O at Meow Wolf, Jewel Box Cabaret at Meow Wolf, The Met: Live in HD – Idomeneo (Mozart) at the Lensic Performing Arts Center
Fly Santa Fe
Individuals are invited to arrive on the flight with Mayor Javier Gonzales and other by reserving seats on AA flight 3080 leaving PHX at 9:49am and arriving SAF at 11:19am.
We Recommend
Lorri Lopez Treks from OKC to Showcase Her Must-List | Desert Island
In a dog-lover's town, here are some great outdoor eateries for you and your dog... | Lynn Cline
Santa Fe tops any gourmet's itinerary - click here and go get some.